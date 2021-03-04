Why treason was so unforgivable in the Middle Ages

Accessibility Links

Dr Amanda McVitty explains what treason meant in the medieval era, and why its consequences were particularly brutal

Dr Amanda McVitty explains what treason meant in the medieval era, and why its consequences were particularly brutal. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Dr Amanda McVitty, author of Treason and Masculinity in Medieval England, explains what treason meant in the Middle Ages. She explains how the crime was the subject of heated debate, and why the punishment for it was so brutal, humiliating and public.

Amanda McVitty is the author of Treason and Masculinity in Medieval England (Boydell Press, 2020)

