Why treason was so unforgivable in the Middle Ages

Dr Amanda McVitty, author of Treason and Masculinity in Medieval England, explains what treason meant in the Middle Ages. She explains how the crime was the subject of heated debate, and why the punishment for it was so brutal, humiliating and public.

Amanda McVitty is the author of Treason and Masculinity in Medieval England (Boydell Press, 2020)

