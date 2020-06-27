Accessibility Links

William and Cnut: a tale of two conquerors

In an extended podcast episode exclusive to HistoryExtra, Emily Ward explains how the Danish conquest of England in 1016 is crucial to our understanding of what happened 50 years later

Historian Emily Ward, co-editor of a new book on the conquests of 1016 and 1066, explains how the earlier Danish invasion of England is crucial to our understanding of what happened 50 years later.

Note: This is an extended version of the podcast interview that is exclusively available on HistoryExtra.com

