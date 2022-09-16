History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Dan Jones on writing historical fiction

Historian Dan Jones, whose debut historical novel vividly brings to life a medieval military campaign, discusses the challenges of writing historical fiction

By
Published: September 16, 2022 at 12:20 pm
Subs offer

After making his name as a medieval historian, Dan Jones has turned his hand to historical fiction. His debut novel, Essex Dogs, follows ten hardened mercenaries through the 1346 Crecy campaign. In this episode, Dan speaks to Rhiannon Davies about the secrets of writing great battle scenes, the challenges of relying on medieval sources, and how a dinner with Game of Thrones author George RR Martin inspired him to pick up the pen.

Advertisement

Dan Jones is the author of Essex Dogs (Head of Zeus, 2022)

Advertisement

Authors

Dan JonesHistorian and presenter

Dan Jones is a historian, presenter and journalist, and theauthor of numerous internationally bestselling books about medieval history.

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content