Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. Britain and the slave trade

Britain and the slave trade

Christer Petley charts the history of slavery within the British empire and considers how it should be reflected upon today. Plus, Afua Hirsch offers her thoughts on the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue

A slave in chains expressing the inhumanity of slavery with the words 'Am I not a man and a brother?', 1774. (Photo by Getty Images)

As Britain’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade comes under scrutiny following recent protests, historian Christer Petley charts the history of slavery within the British empire and considers how it should be reflected upon today. Plus, author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch offers her thoughts on the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue

How to download the History Extra podcast

As Britain’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade comes under scrutiny following recent protests, historian Christer Petley charts the history of slavery within the British empire and considers how it should be reflected upon today. Plus, author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch offers her thoughts on the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

A slave in chains expressing the inhumanity of slavery with the words 'Am I not a man and a brother?', 1774. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Immigrant children are examined by a city health officer upon arrival at the battery from Ellis Island during a Typhus scare, c1911. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
General Modern

A short history of quarantine

Illustration of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). (Photo by Alamy)
General Modern

Coronavirus: a historical perspective

Illustration of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). (Photo by Alamy)
General Modern

Coronavirus: what might we learn from pandemics in the past?

B-17 bombers make their way to England to aid the British in WW2, April 1942. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

WW2 podcasts: 9 top episodes about the Second World War