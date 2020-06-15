Britain and the slave trade
Christer Petley charts the history of slavery within the British empire and considers how it should be reflected upon today. Plus, Afua Hirsch offers her thoughts on the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue
As Britain’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade comes under scrutiny following recent protests, historian Christer Petley charts the history of slavery within the British empire and considers how it should be reflected upon today. Plus, author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch offers her thoughts on the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue
