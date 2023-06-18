From Sufi mystics in 16th-century Yemen to hipster baristas in cities across the world today, the history of this caffeinated beverage is a long and fascinating one. For our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Rob Attar is joined by Professor Jonathan Morris to explain how coffee and coffee houses conquered the world – and why you shouldn’t order a latte in Milan.

