Colour: a human history
James Fox speaks about the myriad meanings of colour through human history
Colour has been hugely important to humans through history, with different cultures attaching their own meanings to all the hues of the rainbow. From the ancient societies who venerated purple to the modern political radicals who chose red as the colour of revolution, James Fox speaks to Rhiannon Davies about these fascinating associations.
James Fox is the author The World According to Colour: A Cultural History (Allen Lane, 2021)