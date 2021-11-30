History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. Colour: a human history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Colour: a human history

James Fox speaks about the myriad meanings of colour through human history 

James Fox speaks about the myriad meanings of colour through human history. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Colour has been hugely important to humans through history, with different cultures attaching their own meanings to all the hues of the rainbow. From the ancient societies who venerated purple to the modern political radicals who chose red as the colour of revolution, James Fox speaks to Rhiannon Davies about these fascinating associations.

Advertisement

James Fox is the author The World According to Colour: A Cultural History (Allen Lane, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Social networks

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Tags

More on: Social history

James Fox speaks about the myriad meanings of colour through human history. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021-2_Sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW