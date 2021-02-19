From balls to Bridgerton: a brief history of debutantes and the social season

On 17 July 1958, Sandra Seagram, the last debutante presented to the royal family at Buckingham Palace, curtseyed to the Queen Mother and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II was unwell and unable to attend the historic ceremony. Seagram was a 20-year-old Canadian and a great-granddaughter of Joseph Emm Seagram, the founder of the Seagram Whiskey distillery in Waterloo, Ontario, which became the largest owner of alcoholic beverage lines in the world. The Canadian Press reported that Seagram, whose mother and grandmother had also been presented at court, was one of “forty Canadian debutantes presented along with some 200 other Commonwealth girls”.

In March of that same year, Fiona MacCarthy was one of 1,400 debutantes presented in groups of four or five hundred to the queen and Prince Philip. In her memoir, Last Curtsey: The End of the Debutantes, MacCarthy wrote: “Impossible to be there and not be conscious of the long line of our predecessors, going back to the late eighteenth-century ingénues led in by their powder-haired aristocratic mothers to curtsey to Queen Charlotte at her birthday feast.” The Scottish debutantes made their curtsey to the monarch at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on 3 July 1958.

A debutante was considered especially successful if she became engaged after a single season

The tradition of the social season lasted nearly 180 years, officially lasting from the reign of George III to the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. During this time, young women from wealthy or well-connected families made their formal debut in society by curtseying to the monarch. After this formal presentation at court, the debutantes participated in the season, a series of social occasions where they might form lasting friendships with other elite young women and meet equally wealthy and well-connected husbands. A debutante was considered especially successful if she became engaged after a single season – but by the 20th century, most debutantes participated in at least two social seasons and pursued accomplishments and charity work before their eventual marriages.

What is a debutante and who could become one? The term debutante or ‘deb’ (from the French debutante, meaning ‘female beginner’) is used to refer to a young woman (typically of an aristocratic or wealthy family background) who is of an age to be presented to society as part of a formal ‘debut’ (possibly at a debutante ball and as part of a season of social events). Ages of debutantes vary across history, but generally fall between 16 and 18 years of age.

What did debutantes wear?

MacCarthy recalled that: “Preparations for the Season had gone on for several months before the presentations.” Debutantes spent a few months in a finishing school prior to their presentation, learning a foreign language and perfecting their dancing, deportment and the all-important royal curtsey. A new wardrobe was essential. MacCarthy recalled that every debutante needed: “a minimum of six dance dresses, of which one must be white for the Queen Charlotte’s Ball in May. Two or three of the dresses needed to be long and relatively formal, for the grander balls in London; the others could be short, for dances in the country. Debs also needed several day dresses in silk or chiffon, suitable for Ascot, Henley, the Fourth of June at Eton. Further necessities were shoes and gloves and handbags and especially hats…”

While a debutante might have a custom-made gown for her presentation at court and her own debutante ball, by the 1950s, debutantes and their mothers often selected the rest of their wardrobe at fashionable London department stores such as Harrods.

Once the season began, there were months of almost constant social functions such as luncheons, teas and debutante balls (the latter including the Queen Charlotte’s ball, named for the queen consort of George III, at which the guest of honour – usually a member of the royal family – cut a six-foot-tall cake). The dates of these events had to be chosen carefully to avoid conflicting with one another. When the London season came to an end in mid-summer, there would be country house parties and dances, and a Scottish season in the autumn. Not all debutantes participated in the entire season, and those visiting London from overseas might return home soon after the presentation at court. For young women who participated in the entire season, there would be nearly constant social events from March until October and opportunities to make new friends and meet potential husbands.

When was the first debutante ball?

The presentation of aristocratic young women to the monarch at the English court is a tradition that dates from at least the reign of Elizabeth I (1558–1603), who chose her ladies-in-waiting from prominent families. The structure of the social season that endured until 1958, however, emerged in the reign of King George III in response to the changing relationship between the royal family and society. The Georgian monarchs were the target of satirical press coverage that emphasised King George III’s and Queen Charlotte’s frugality, and the future King George IV’s extravagance. George III countered this bad press by creating the court circular to publicise the work of the royal family and becoming involved in more philanthropic work. In 1780, Queen Charlotte presided over the first Queen Charlotte’s Ball, which not only celebrated the queen’s birthday but raised money for the Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea hospital, one of the oldest maternity hospitals in Europe.

As Kristen Richardson notes in The Season: A Social History of the Debutante, “King George III and Queen Charlotte expanded and nurtured a newly codified social season”. The debut of young women into elite society became closely associated with the philanthropic work of the royal family. A formal court presentation became the high point of a London social season of balls, parties and sporting events that lasted from Parliament’s Easter session break to adjournment and the start of grouse shooting season in the countryside in August.

Who could become a debutante?

The social background of the debutantes presented at the British court slowly began to expand during the reign of Queen Victoria. An 1859 etiquette manual by James Hogg, The Habits of Good Society, stated that in addition to members of the aristocracy: “The wives and daughters of the clergy, of military and naval officers, of physicians and barristers can be presented. These are the aristocratic professions … The wives and daughters of merchants or men in business (excepting bankers), are not entitled to presentation. Nevertheless, though many ladies of this class were refused presentation early in this reign, it is certain many have since been presented, whether by accident, or by a system of making the Queen more accessible…”

The wealthiest American heiresses in the late 19th and early 20th centuries aspired to presentation at the British court, where they might meet landed aristocrats seeking wives with independent fortunes. Since only a woman who had been presented at court herself could recommend a debutante for presentation, aristocratic women with titles but few financial resources sometimes accepted payments from wealthy families on both sides of Atlantic to facilitate a debutante’s presentation at court – thereby expanding the number of young women presented.

While the social background of an acceptable debutante expanded, the rituals at court became increasingly formalised in the 19th century – as Fiona MacCarthy notes: “By 1837, when Queen Victoria ascended the throne, the term ‘debutante’ was in general use and young girls would be summoned to Queen Victoria’s drawing rooms, then held in St. James’ Palace, to make their entrée to society. The dress code was at this point the elaborate long white court dress with ten-foot train, mystical white veil, the ostrich feather headdress, elbow-length white gloves.”

Debutantes spent months practising their formal curtseys, left knee locked behind the right knee and slowly descending while facing forward without the slightest wobble.

Debutantes around the world

The practice of elite young women entering society through a formal debutante presentation soon spread around the world. In the wider British empire, debutantes were presented to the Viceroy, Governor, or, after the Dominions achieved self-government, the Governor General. In Canada, Governor Lord Elgin held a levee in Bytown (now Ottawa) in 1853 where debutantes were presented. As James Powell of the Ottawa historical society notes: “By the time of Confederation [in 1867], the presentation of debutantes to the Governor General was in full swing with ‘drawing rooms’ held in the Senate chamber on Parliament Hill.” In Australia, the Governor and later the Governor General presided over debutante presentations both in the capital and in more distant regions. Historian Berenice Wright wrote: “If that person [the Governor or Governor-General] visited an outlying area, they [the communities] would quite often rustle up a Debutante Ball.” In the wider British empire and Dominions, the dress code was more relaxed than at Buckingham Palace; formal court dress was neither expected nor required.

The United States became independent from the British crown after the American Revolutionary Wars (1775–83), but it retained the tradition of debutante presentations. At George Washington’s presidential levees in Philadelphia and later in Washington DC, which attracted critical scrutiny because of their similarity to a royal court, debutantes were presented to the president and first lady. Debutante events continued to take place in Washington DC into the 20th century. The future first lady Eleanor Roosevelt found the experience of coming out into society uncomfortable, especially because she made her debut just a year after her beautiful and confident cousin, Alice Roosevelt, the daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt. Eleanor Roosevelt wrote: “I knew I was the first girl in my mother’s family who was not a belle, and… I was deeply ashamed.”

American debutante presentations were not restricted to political circles. Individual American cities, communities and organisations developed their own debutante traditions. High school proms began to take place in the 1920s and expanded in popularity after the Second World War. In High School Prom: Marketing, Morals and the American Teen, Ann Anderson notes: “Debutante balls signified wealth and class in a country that applauds the former and is decidedly uneasy about the latter… Prom is the democratic debutante ball.”

As the 20th century progressed, however, the presentation of debutantes at court appeared increasingly out of step with the changing times and the royal family had less interest in presiding over these ceremonies. King George V and Queen Mary dutifully accepted the curtsey of debutantes, only pausing the tradition in 1921 because of the Coal Strike, but in 1936, the new King Edward VIII did not have the patience for the multi-hour ceremony. As Anne de Courcy explains in Debs at War: How Wartime Changed Their Lives, 1939–1945: “Halfway through the presentations … the King got his aide to announce that the rest ‘could consider themselves presented’ and left to play golf with Wallis Simpson.” King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) suspended presentations of debutantes at court during the Second World War. The Queen Charlotte’s Ball continued to take place throughout the war but by 1944, the attendees had to bring their own food and drink because of food shortages and rationing.

‘Bluestocking debs’ of the 1950s planned to attend university after the social season rather than seek an early marriage...

Even before the food shortages brought about by war, some of the debutantes themselves began to critique the discomfort that came with presentations at court and the subsequent social season. The long hours of waiting to be presented without food or drink, and the requirement to leave outerwear in the waiting cars or carriages regardless of the weather, had the potential to turn the presentation into an ordeal for the debutantes and their families. Deborah Mitford critiqued her dance partners at the subsequent social events, writing: “I have never seen anything like the collection of young men, all completely chinless.” For the families of eligible young women, the social season was expensive at a time when many of the landed aristocracy were struggling to hold on to their country estates. The young women themselves had more opportunities as the 20th century progressed. There was press coverage of ‘bluestocking debs’ in the 1950s who planned to attend university after the social season rather than seek an early marriage.

When Elizabeth II succeeded to the throne in 1952, both the young queen and her husband Prince Philip took an interest in modernising the monarchy, supporting the televising of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 1953. Public engagements and philanthropic initiatives brought members of the royal family into contact with people from a wide variety of social classes and these more accessible royal occasions meant the presentation of an exclusive group of young women from wealthy families at court appeared especially anachronistic. Prince Philip considered the Queen Charlotte’s Ball “bloody daft” and did not understand why presentations of debutantes should continue to be held at Buckingham Palace. The queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, had a different critique of debutante presentations at court, commenting that “we had to put a stop to it… every tart in London was getting in”. With the end of formal debutante presentations at court in 1958 and the final Queen Charlotte’s Ball in 1976, garden parties, which had existed since the reign of Queen Victoria, became increasingly significant as events where the royal family could engage with men and women from all walks of life.

The end of the presentation of debutantes at court in the United Kingdom hastened the end of formal ceremonies for debutantes elsewhere in the Commonwealth. In Canada, Vincent Massey, the first Canadian born Governor General, presided over the last formal presentation of debutantes, at a charity ball at the Chateau Laurier Hotel in Ottawa on 24 January 1958. In Australia, the debutante tradition developed into an inclusive rite of passage. The first Aboriginal debutante ball took place in 1968 when 16-year-old Pearl Anderson danced with Australian prime minister John Gorton. Modern Australian ‘deb balls’ traditionally take place in Year 11 of secondary school – but these events have been postponed in recent months because of the 2020–21 Covid-19 pandemic.

Do we still have debutante balls today?

In recent decades, there has been a revival of interest in the presentation of debutantes. Historical dramas including Downton Abbey and Bridgerton have depicted wealthy young women making their debut in society in the presence of members of the royal family. The Queen Charlotte’s Ball was revived in the 21st century by former debutante Jenny Hallam-Peel. In the absence of the monarch, the modern debutantes curtsey to the birthday cake itself and the event has been used to fundraise for a variety of charities.

Debutante balls continue to exist around the world and attract an international elite with an interest in networking and building future careers. Although the traditions associated with debutante presentations at court appear to belong to a bygone era, the idea of making a formal debut in society and marking a clear transition from childhood to adulthood continues to have appeal in the 21st century.

Dr Carolyn Harris is an instructor in history at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies and the author of three books: Magna Carta and Its Gifts to Canada; Queenship and Revolution in Early Modern Europe: Henrietta Maria and Marie Antoinette and Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting