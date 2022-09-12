Digital download: The Queen: A guide to her life and times – from the makers of BBC History Magazine

This collector's special edition bookazine – republished in Spring 2022 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – contains a variety of articles about Queen Elizabeth II written by historians and other experts.

Throughout the pages you’ll follow the Queen’s journey, from her early years as a princess with no expectations of the crown through her wartime service, her marriage to the late Prince Philip, the joys – and struggles – of family life, and the many milestones and achievements of her long reign.