Was there a real Blackadder?

There was no family line of Blackadders running from a long-lost history after the battle of Bosworth to the First World War, sighing their way through Baldrick’s cunning plans and avoiding thingy-shaped turnips.

Creators Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson didn’t choose a real historical figure as the basis of their main character, but did pluck a real name at least. The surname has been around since the 15th century, when the first series was set, and there is a Clan Blackadder in Scotland, too (much to the delight, surely, of Blackadder’s cousin MacAdder). The name Baldrick is even older.