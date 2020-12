Robert Colls, author of This Sporting Life: Sport and Liberty in England, 1760-1960, discusses the critical role that our love of sport has played in English civil society over the past two centuries – from 19th-century prize fighters to the magic of Bobby Charlton.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3