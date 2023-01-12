An environmental history of big business
Dr Bart Elmore discusses his research into the environmental impacts of global capitalism through history, from plastic use to pesticides
By
Published: January 12, 2023 at 9:15 am
Subs offer
As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Bart Elmore discusses his research into the environmental impacts of global capitalism through history with Helen Carr, from Coca-Cola and plastic use, to pesticides.
Advertisement
The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org.
Authors
Helen CarrHistorian and author
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement