Everything you ever wanted to know about the history of Japan, but were afraid to ask

Christopher Harding responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the history of Japan, ranging from the ancient past to the Second World War and beyond.

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Christopher Harding responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the history of Japan, ranging from the ancient past to the Second World War and beyond.

