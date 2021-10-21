History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. Which historic character should you choose for your Halloween costume?

Which historic character should you choose for your Halloween costume?

Why resurrect that tired old ghost costume when you have all of history to choose from?

Pumpkins carved into jack o'laterns with candles inside

Published:

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can read more about the history of Halloween, Halloween’s origins, its links with the Celtic festival of Samhain, and a slew of Halloween ghost stories.

Advertisement

Want another quiz? Here’s one entirely about Halloween or visit our trivia hub for more history quizzes.

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Social networks

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Tags

Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW