What can modern scientists learn from historians? Dr Lindsey Fitzharris, Professor Sasha Hadley, Professor Sanjoy Bhattacharya and Professor Alice Roberts explore the often surprising connections between the two disciplines in a panel discussion chaired by Professor Alice Roberts and recorded live at the Royal Society, in association with the Wolfson History Prize.

