History & science: the big questions
Dr Lindsey Fitzharris, Professor Sasha Hadley, Professor Sanjoy Bhattacharya and Professor Alice Roberts discuss the often surprising connections between history and science
Published: November 2, 2022 at 9:06 am
Subs offer
What can modern scientists learn from historians? Dr Lindsey Fitzharris, Professor Sasha Hadley, Professor Sanjoy Bhattacharya and Professor Alice Roberts explore the often surprising connections between the two disciplines in a panel discussion chaired by Professor Alice Roberts and recorded live at the Royal Society, in association with the Wolfson History Prize.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement