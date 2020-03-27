Accessibility Links

  Greg Jenner on the history of celebrity

Greg Jenner on the history of celebrity

Greg Jenner chats explores the changing nature of fame over the centuries and describes how celebrities have fared in the public glare.

The French actress Sarah Bernhardt

Popular historian Greg Jenner chats about his new book Dead Famous, which explores the changing nature of fame over the centuries and describes how celebrities have fared in the public glare.

How to download the History Extra podcast

The French actress Sarah Bernhardt
