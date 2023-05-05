How (and how not) to stage a coronation
Looking back at royal coronations through history, Dr Tracy Borman shares her top tips for staging a successful ceremony
The British monarchy is known for its pomp and pageantry, and a coronation is a big chance to show off. But with so much pressure to get time-honoured traditions right, down the centuries things haven’t always gone to plan. So, what separates a crowning success from a royal fiasco? Speaking to Emily Briffett, Dr Tracy Borman offers up her top tips for pulling off the historic ceremony without a hitch – from rocking the right regalia and crowning the correct king to staying in tune with the times.
Authors
Enjoying HistoryExtra.com? Why not try 6 issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed for £9.99 delivered straight to your door + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com