Sathnam Sanghera on how modern Britain is shaped by empire

Journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera discusses his new book Empireland, which interrogates everything from the objects in our museums and the subjects on our curriculum to the ways we think about race and multiculturalism, to trace the legacy of imperialism in Britain today.

Sathnam Sanghera is the author of Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain (Penguin, 2021)

