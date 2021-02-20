All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Sathnam Sanghera on how modern Britain is shaped by empire
Sathnam Sanghera discusses where we can see the legacy of imperialism in Britain today – from politics and education to museums and multiculturalism
Journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera discusses his new book Empireland, which interrogates everything from the objects in our museums and the subjects on our curriculum to the ways we think about race and multiculturalism, to trace the legacy of imperialism in Britain today.
Sathnam Sanghera is the author of Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain (Penguin, 2021)
