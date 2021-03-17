How our hunger for land shaped history
Simon Winchester explores how humans’ quest to own land – from enclosure and division to violent seizure – has wreaked irreparable changes through history
Published:
Simon Winchester, author of Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World, explores how humans’ quest to own land has wreaked irreparable changes through history. He discusses when our division of land began, how the seizure of it has heralded huge historical shifts, and what it really means to ‘own’ land.
Simon Winchester is the author of Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World (William Collins, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast