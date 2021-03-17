Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. How our hunger for land shaped history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

How our hunger for land shaped history

Simon Winchester explores how humans’ quest to own land – from enclosure and division to violent seizure – has wreaked irreparable changes through history

Simon Winchester explores how humans’ quest to own land – from enclosure and division to violent seizure – has wreaked irreparable changes through history. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Simon Winchester, author of Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World, explores how humans’ quest to own land has wreaked irreparable changes through history. He discusses when our division of land began, how the seizure of it has heralded huge historical shifts, and what it really means to ‘own’ land.

Advertisement

Simon Winchester is the author of Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World (William Collins, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Social history

Simon Winchester explores how humans’ quest to own land – from enclosure and division to violent seizure – has wreaked irreparable changes through history. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Battle of Culloden
General prehistory

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about Scottish history

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
General Modern

A brief history of home ownership in Britain

podcast-logo_v4_21-a80c2f1
Cold War

The Peasants’ Revolt and a Cold War spy

Photo of the inside of an abandoned house bedroom
20th Century

Frozen in time