Isabel Wilkerson on caste in America

Isabel Wilkerson discusses her new book, Caste: The Lies That Divide Us, which argues that the divisions in American society are best understood if it is viewed as a caste system

Isabel Wilkerson. (Photo by Alamy)

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson discusses her new book, Caste: The Lies That Divide Us, which argues that the divisions in American society are best understood if it is viewed as a caste system, and draws on comparisons with India and Nazi Germany.

