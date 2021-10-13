Liberty and racism: an interconnected history
Tyler Stovall discusses his book White Freedom, which explores how ideas about ‘liberty’ have long been underpinned by racism
Tyler Stovall speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his Cundill History Prize-shortlisted book White Freedom, which explores how European and American ideas about ‘liberty’ and ‘freedom’ have been underpinned by racism since the Enlightenment.
Tyler Stovall is the author of White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea (Princeton, 2021)