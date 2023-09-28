Welcome to HistoryExtra's modern history newsletter. I'm Matt Elton, deputy editor of BBC History Magazine, and I've long been captivated by the 20th-century forces and figures that forged a new world – and whose legacies continue to be felt today.

Advertisement

My fortnightly newsletter highlights some of the most fascinating stories from across the past 125 years or so: the repercussions of the two world wars, the new ways of living that emerged in their wake, and how the legacies of the Cold War era reverberate into the 21st century. It's an enthralling, tumultuous period, and we have a host of experts on hand to bring it all to life.

Advertisement

Sign up now and you'll receive an update from me every two weeks, offering the best of our features, podcasts, videos and more – as well as behind-the-scenes insights into the latest projects going on here at HistoryExtra.

Authors

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips

As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement