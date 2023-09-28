Sign up to our modern history newsletter
Want to learn more about modern history? Sign up to our newsletter
Welcome to HistoryExtra's modern history newsletter. I'm Matt Elton, deputy editor of BBC History Magazine, and I've long been captivated by the 20th-century forces and figures that forged a new world – and whose legacies continue to be felt today.
My fortnightly newsletter highlights some of the most fascinating stories from across the past 125 years or so: the repercussions of the two world wars, the new ways of living that emerged in their wake, and how the legacies of the Cold War era reverberate into the 21st century. It's an enthralling, tumultuous period, and we have a host of experts on hand to bring it all to life.
Sign up now and you'll receive an update from me every two weeks, offering the best of our features, podcasts, videos and more – as well as behind-the-scenes insights into the latest projects going on here at HistoryExtra.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99