Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. The Northumbrians: from Bede to Geordie Shore

The Northumbrians: from Bede to Geordie Shore

Dan Jackson traces the distinctive history and culture of north-east England, from ancient times to the present day

Miners work hard in cramped conditions at the pit face in Ellington Colliery, Northumberland, 1951 (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Dan Jackson, author of The Northumbrians, traces the distinctive history and culture of north-east England, from ancient times to the present day.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Historian Dan Jackson, author of The Northumbrians, traces the distinctive history and culture of north-east England, from ancient times to the present day.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80
US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Culture

Miners work hard in cramped conditions at the pit face in Ellington Colliery, Northumberland, 1951 (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

podcast-logo_v4_40-92ab160
Medieval

Student life and working class culture

podcast-logo_v4_65-7f97ffe
Tudor

Reporting from war zones

podcast-logo_v4_26-cbea3e5
General prehistory

2015 Christmas history quiz

Malcolm X speaking at a rally, 29 June 1963.(Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
General Modern

Black radicalism with Kehinde Andrews