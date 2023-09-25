Sign up to our royal history newsletter
Want to learn more about royal history? Sign up to our newsletter
I'm Charlotte Hodgman, curator of the HistoryExtra royal newsletter, which explores the lives and reigns of monarchs across history – from Henry VIII to China’s Empress Wu Zetian. Sign up to learn more!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Interested in knowing more about the latest season of The Crown – from the real history behind the show to episode guides and expert opinions? Explore our The Crown hub
Authors
Charlotte Hodgman is the editor of BBC History Revealed and HistoryExtra's royal newsletter. She was previously deputy editor of BBC History Magazine and makes the occasional appearance on the HistoryExtra podcast
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99