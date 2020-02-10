Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. Secrets of war leadership

Secrets of war leadership

Andrew Roberts reflects on some of the greatest and most nefarious war leaders of the past and considers what traits they shared

Andrew Roberts (Photo by Helen Atkinson)

Historian Andrew Roberts reflects on some of the greatest and most nefarious war leaders of the past – including Napoleon, Hitler, Churchill and Eisenhower – and considers what traits they shared

How to download the History Extra podcast

Historian Andrew Roberts reflects on some of the greatest and most nefarious war leaders of the past – including Napoleon, Hitler, Churchill and Eisenhower – and considers what traits they shared

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Adolf Hitler

Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler watch a Nazi parade staged for the Italian dictators's visit to Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, gives his 'victory' sign while making a polling day tour of his constituency during an election. (Getty Images)
General Modern

Are these the most overrated people in history?

An illustration depicting the battle of Naseby, arguably one of the most significant land battles in British history. (Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
General Modern

20 battles that shaped Britain

Sir Winston Churchill leaves his London home for Chartwell, Kent. (Photo by PA-Images)
20th Century

A new life of Churchill

The postwar world podcast
Second World War

The postwar world