Tales of Irish emigration

Turtle Bunbury shares notable stories of Irish emigrants and charts their influence on global history

Turtle Bunbury shares notable stories of Irish emigrants and charts their influence on global history. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian Turtle Bunbury, author of new book The Irish Diaspora: Tales of Emigration, Exile and Imperialism, shares stories of Irish emigrants and their descendants. He charts their influence on global history, from Christian missionaries in Europe in the early Middle Ages to the presidency of the United States.

Turtle Bunbury is the author of The Irish Diaspora: Tales of Emigration, Exile and Imperialism (Thames and Hudson, 2021)

