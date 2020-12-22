HistoryExtra’s Christmas history quiz 2020
Test your historical Christmas knowledge with our annual festive history quiz, devised by QI writer Justin Pollard
Think you know everything there is to know about Christmas? Test your historical knowledge with our annual festive history quiz, devised by QI writer Justin Pollard.
There are five themed rounds with five questions in each round. An audio version of this quiz is available on the HistoryExtra podcast here
Round 1: Bah Humbug!
Round 2: Going for a Song
Round 3: A Commercial Christmas
Round 4: Christmas Past
Round 5: Deck the Halls
How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge of Christmas compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Want to improve your knowledge? Read more about the history of Christmas