Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General Modern
  4. HistoryExtra’s Christmas history quiz 2020

HistoryExtra’s Christmas history quiz 2020

Test your historical Christmas knowledge with our annual festive history quiz, devised by QI writer Justin Pollard

A Victorian Christmas card

Think you know everything there is to know about Christmas? Test your historical knowledge with our annual festive history quiz, devised by QI writer Justin Pollard.

Advertisement

There are five themed rounds with five questions in each round. An audio version of this quiz is available on the HistoryExtra podcast here 

Round 1: Bah Humbug!

Round 2: Going for a Song

Round 3: A Commercial Christmas

Round 4: Christmas Past

Round 5: Deck the Halls

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge of Christmas compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? Read more about the history of Christmas

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful

A Victorian Christmas card
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

podcast-logo_v4_26-cbea3e5
General prehistory

2015 Christmas history quiz

Alchemist-in-search-of-Homunculus-2-4297a93
Medieval

Forgotten science: 7 of the strangest scientific theories in history

'Merry Christmas' Victorian illustration of Santa Claus holding toys and blowing on a trumpet, chromolithograph, 1915. (Illustration by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)
Stuart

Father Christmas and Santa Claus: a brief history of two Christmas champions

Circus performer Otto Witte, who in 1912 successfully pretended to be the new king of Albania. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
Medieval

14 weird things that have happened in November through history