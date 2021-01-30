Why do we fight wars?

Margaret MacMillan gives a lecture on her book War: How Conflict Shaped Us, which explores the recurring reasons for conflict throughout history and examines how warfare has impacted on the human story.

Margaret MacMillan is the author of War: How Conflict Shaped Us (Random House, 2020)

