Why do we fight wars?

Margaret MacMillan gives a lecture on the reasons for conflict throughout history – and how warfare has shaped the human story

Margaret MacMillan gives a lecture on the reasons for conflict throughout history – and how warfare has shaped the human story (Photo by Getty Images)

Margaret MacMillan gives a lecture on her book War: How Conflict Shaped Us, which explores the recurring reasons for conflict throughout history and examines how warfare has impacted on the human story.

Margaret MacMillan is the author of War: How Conflict Shaped Us (Random House, 2020)

