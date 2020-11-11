Accessibility Links

Women in black: the surprising history of widows

Maggie Andrews discusses the complex history of widows, often historically viewed as figures of pity and poverty but also a driving force for social change

English suffrage leader Emmeline Pankhurst (1858–1928), who led the movement to win the vote for women in Britain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Maggie Andrews discusses her new book co-written with Janis Lomas, which looks at the complex and fascinating history of widows. Often historically viewed as figures of pity and poverty, many widows have also been leaders in women’s and welfare movements, and driving forces for social change

How to download the History Extra podcast

English suffrage leader Emmeline Pankhurst (1858–1928), who led the movement to win the vote for women in Britain. (Photo by Getty Images)
