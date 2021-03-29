All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
500 years of women’s self-portraits
Jennifer Higgie charts the story of women’s self-portraits over the last 500 years of western art – uncovering tales of transgressive self-expression and overcoming oppression
Jennifer Higgie charts the story of women’s self-portraits over the last 500 years of western art, revealing how female artists’ images of themselves transgressed societal norms, embraced self-expression and revealed insights about the eras they lived in.
Jennifer Higgie is the author of The Mirror and the Palette (Orion, 2021)
