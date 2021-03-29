500 years of women’s self-portraits

Jennifer Higgie charts the story of women’s self-portraits over the last 500 years of western art, revealing how female artists’ images of themselves transgressed societal norms, embraced self-expression and revealed insights about the eras they lived in.

Jennifer Higgie is the author of The Mirror and the Palette (Orion, 2021)

