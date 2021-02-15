Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

In the opening episode of this podcast series examining one of the most fascinating objects of the medieval age, we explore all the need-to-know information about the Bayeux Tapestry, examining when and how it was made, who might have commissioned it and why.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Shirley Ann Brown and Professor Elizabeth Pastan.

Advertisement

Enjoyed episode one?

Now listen to Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry

