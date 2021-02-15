Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Norman
  4. Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Join us for the first episode of the Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry...

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

Published:

In the opening episode of this podcast series examining one of the most fascinating objects of the medieval age, we explore all the need-to-know information about the Bayeux Tapestry, examining when and how it was made, who might have commissioned it and why.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Shirley Ann Brown and Professor Elizabeth Pastan.

Advertisement

Enjoyed episode one?

Now listen to Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry

Tags

More on: William the Conqueror

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 5: What now?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 4: What's missing?