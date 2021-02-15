Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Norman
  4. Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Join us for the second episode of the Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry...

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

Published:

At around 70 metres long and handstitched with intricate detail, making the Bayeux Tapestry was no mean feat. In this episode, we delve into the details of how this mammoth embroidery was constructed, from the artistic traditions it follows and the materials used, to who may have actually stitched the designs. Plus, we reveal why it isn’t in fact a tapestry at all.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Gale Owen-Crocker and Dr Alexandra Lester-Makin.

Enjoyed episode 2?

Now listen to Episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry

Advertisement

New to the series?

Start listening with Episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Tags

More on: William the Conqueror

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 4: What's missing?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 5: What now?

Podcast Website large Kathryn Hurlock
Norman

The story of the Bayeux Tapestry