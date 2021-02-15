Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

At around 70 metres long and handstitched with intricate detail, making the Bayeux Tapestry was no mean feat. In this episode, we delve into the details of how this mammoth embroidery was constructed, from the artistic traditions it follows and the materials used, to who may have actually stitched the designs. Plus, we reveal why it isn’t in fact a tapestry at all.

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Gale Owen-Crocker and Dr Alexandra Lester-Makin.

