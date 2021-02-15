Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Norman
  4. Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Join us for the third episode of the Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry...

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

Published:

In recounting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry tells a story that we’re all familiar with. But, look a bit closer and it’s not so simple. In this episode, we investigate whose version of events the Tapestry presents, and how its account of 1066 tallies up with other documentary sources.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Elisabeth van Houts and Dr Leonie Hicks.

Enjoyed episode 3?

Now listen to Episode 4: What’s missing? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry

Advertisement

New to the series?

Start listening with Episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Tags

More on: William the Conqueror

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 4: What's missing?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 5: What now?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Podcast Website large Kathryn Hurlock
Norman

The story of the Bayeux Tapestry