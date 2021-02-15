Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

In recounting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry tells a story that we’re all familiar with. But, look a bit closer and it’s not so simple. In this episode, we investigate whose version of events the Tapestry presents, and how its account of 1066 tallies up with other documentary sources.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Elisabeth van Houts and Dr Leonie Hicks.

Enjoyed episode 3?

Now listen to Episode 4: What’s missing? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry



Advertisement

New to the series?

Start listening with Episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?