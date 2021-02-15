Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Norman
  4. Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 4: What’s missing?

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry, episode 4: What’s missing?

Join us for the fourth episode of the Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry...

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series

Published:

Although the story it depicts may have gone down in history, the Bayeux Tapestry’s coverage of the events of 1066 is far from the whole story. In fact, there’s plenty that is missing, from rival claimants to entire battles. And these omissions can arguably tell us as much about the Tapestry as what is included.

Advertisement

Dr David Musgrove and Professor Michael Lewis are joined in the discussion by Professor Tom License and Dr Emily Ward.

Enjoyed episode 4?

Now listen to Episode 5: What now? or visit the series homepage for more articles about the Tapestry

Advertisement

New to the series?

Start listening with Episode 1: When, where and why was the Tapestry made?

Tags

More on: William the Conqueror

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 3: What story does the Tapestry tell?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 5: What now?

Bayeux Tapestry | Exclusive Podcast Series
Norman

Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry Episode 2: How was the Tapestry created?

Podcast Website large Kathryn Hurlock
Norman

The story of the Bayeux Tapestry