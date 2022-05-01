HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass: Hastings to Magna Carta (1066–1215) with Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman's Monarchy Masterclass series begins with the most famous date in English history: the Norman Conquest of 1066. By the end of that year, the crown had belonged to three different men, ushering in not just a new ruling elite, but an entirely new era. This masterclass episode explores how the Normans fought to establish a strong monarchy, which would cement the unification of England and break down the divisions between Normans and Saxons. It also charts the rise of the Angevin dynasty, from the mighty Henry II to his disreputable youngest son John, who brought the monarchy to the brink of ruin.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.