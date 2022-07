The Normans famously conquered England, but did you know they also had a short-lived kingdom in North Africa in the 12th century? Professor Levi Roach explains to David Musgrove how the Normans established a presence in southern Italy and Sicily and expanded south towards Africa.

Levi Roach is the author of Empires of the Normans: Makers of Europe, Conquerors of Asia (John Murray Press, 2022)