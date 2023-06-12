Unravelling the Bayeux Tapestry | HistoryExtra podcast series

Dramatically depicting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most captivating objects of the medieval age. This podcast series takes an in-depth look at the 70-metre-long embroidery and what it can tell us about one of the medieval era’s most tumultuous moments. We speak to a range of experts to unpick some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tapestry, from its creation and purpose, to the incomplete story it recounts and its modern-day legacy.