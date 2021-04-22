History Extra logo
Michael Lewis and David Musgrove on what’s missing from the Bayeux Tapestry

In this talk first delivered in April 2021, Professor Michael Lewis and Dr David Musgrove consider what's not shown in the famous Tapestry

The Bayeux Tapestry famously tells the story of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. That much most people know, but there is a lot more to this most celebrated of embroideries than that. What’s particularly interesting is to consider what’s not shown in the Tapestry, and what that tells us about the motives of the design mind behind it

Professor Michael Lewis is head of the Portable Antiquities Scheme at the British Museum, and a Tapestry expert and member of the Tapestry’s Scientific Committee

Dr David Musgrove is content director of BBC History Magazine and HistoryExtra, and a doctor of medieval archaeology

