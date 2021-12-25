The coronation of William of Normandy on Christmas Day in 1066

At the bitter Battle of Hastings in 1066, William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, overcame the last Anglo-Saxon King of England, Harold Godwinson. He emerged as victor to claim the throne he had been promised by Edward the Confessor. After quashing those who supported his last viable rival – Edgar Ætheling, Edward’s great nephew – William made for London, to solidify his control of England.

He was crowned in Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1066, although this wasn’t the joyous affair that coronations often are. The atmosphere was tense, with William’s Norman soldiers surrounded by Englishmen who were yet to warm to their new monarch. To symbolise William’s Norman heritage and promote unity, both Saxon and Norman rites were used during the ceremony, with the bishops speaking English as well as French.