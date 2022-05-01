HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass: The Plantagenets (1216–1485) with Tracy Borman

This episode tells the story of the most dynamic and energetic dynasty in British royal history. At the height of their power, the Plantagenets commanded a vast empire that stretched from the Scottish border almost to the Mediterranean. For much of the period, England waged costly wars with France and Scotland, with mighty warrior kings such as Henry V achieving celebrated victories. But his successor plunged England into the Wars of the Roses – one of the bloodiest chapters in the history of the monarchy, during which the crown changed hands no fewer than six times. It culminated in the controversy of Richard III and the Princes in the Tower.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.