The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Bretons, Britons, Celts & King Arthur

Barry Cunliffe considers the story of Brittany from prehistory to today, and explores the region’s connections with Britain

Barry Cunliffe considers the story of Brittany from prehistory to today, and explores the region’s connections with Britain. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Why is Brittany called Brittany? What exactly is, or was, a Celt? And did King Arthur have a home in a mystical forest near Rennes? Professor Sir Barry Cunliffe, author of Bretons and Britons: The Fight for Identity discusses the story of Brittany from prehistory to today, and explores the region’s connections with Britain.

Barry Cunliffe is the author of Bretons and Britons: The Fight for Identity (OUP, 2021)

