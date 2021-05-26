All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Bretons, Britons, Celts & King Arthur
Barry Cunliffe considers the story of Brittany from prehistory to today, and explores the region’s connections with Britain
Published:
Why is Brittany called Brittany? What exactly is, or was, a Celt? And did King Arthur have a home in a mystical forest near Rennes? Professor Sir Barry Cunliffe, author of Bretons and Britons: The Fight for Identity discusses the story of Brittany from prehistory to today, and explores the region’s connections with Britain.
Barry Cunliffe is the author of Bretons and Britons: The Fight for Identity (OUP, 2021)
