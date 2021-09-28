All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Inside the prehistoric mind
Francis Pryor explores the sensory world of prehistoric Britain
Published:
How did prehistoric people in Britain view and understand the world around them? What did they smell, hear and see? Francis Pryor, one of Britain’s leading archaeologists and the author of Scenes from Prehistoric Life, delves into the sensory world of our prehistoric ancestors.
Francis Pryor is the author of Scenes from Prehistoric Life: from the Ice Age to the Coming of the Romans (Head of Zeus, 2021)