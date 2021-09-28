Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Inside the prehistoric mind

Francis Pryor explores the sensory world of prehistoric Britain

Francis Pryor explores the sensory world of prehistoric Britain. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

How did prehistoric people in Britain view and understand the world around them? What did they smell, hear and see? Francis Pryor, one of Britain’s leading archaeologists and the author of Scenes from Prehistoric Life, delves into the sensory world of our prehistoric ancestors.

Francis Pryor is the author of Scenes from Prehistoric Life: from the Ice Age to the Coming of the Romans (Head of Zeus, 2021)

Learn more about this subject
