Medieval globetrotters

Valerie Hansen surveys the state of the world a millennium ago and argues that this was a crucial moment in the story of globalisation

View of the Norse Buildings, L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, Newfoundland. (Photo by Alamy)

Historian Valerie Hansen, author of a new history of the year 1000 AD, surveys the state of the world a millennium ago and argues that this was a crucial moment in the story of globalisation, comparable to 1492.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

