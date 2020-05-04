Medieval globetrotters
Valerie Hansen surveys the state of the world a millennium ago and argues that this was a crucial moment in the story of globalisation
Historian Valerie Hansen, author of a new history of the year 1000 AD, surveys the state of the world a millennium ago and argues that this was a crucial moment in the story of globalisation, comparable to 1492.
Historian Valerie Hansen, author of a new history of the year 1000 AD, surveys the state of the world a millennium ago and argues that this was a crucial moment in the story of globalisation, comparable to 1492.
How to download the History Extra podcast