Prehistoric cave art: everything you want to know
Paul Pettitt answers listener questions on what cave art can reveal about the palaeolithic era
Published: February 5, 2023 at 8:58 am
The palaeolithic period stretches across a vast period of space and time, but if there’s one thing that really brings the prehistoric era to life for us today, it’s cave art. Professor Paul Pettitt answers your top questions on what we can learn from the extraordinary prehistoric paintings and engravings found at places like Lascaux and Altamira. Speaking to David Musgrove, he delves into when and why this art was made, who made it, and how.
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
