History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General prehistory
  4. Stonehenge: everything you wanted to know (part one) 
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Stonehenge: everything you wanted to know (part one) 

Mike Pitts answers listener questions on Britain’s most famous prehistoric monument, Stonehenge 

Pod Mike Pitts WL

Published:

In the first episode of a two-part special, archaeologist Mike Pitts answers listener questions on the most famous prehistoric site in Britain. Speaking to David Musgrove, he discusses how Stonehenge was built – and why.

Advertisement

Mike Pitts is the author of How to Build Stonehenge (Thames & Hudson, 2022)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Musgrove

Dr David Musgrove

Social networks

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Pod Mike Pitts WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022-Feb Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW