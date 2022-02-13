All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Stonehenge: everything you wanted to know (part one)
Mike Pitts answers listener questions on Britain’s most famous prehistoric monument, Stonehenge
Published:
In the first episode of a two-part special, archaeologist Mike Pitts answers listener questions on the most famous prehistoric site in Britain. Speaking to David Musgrove, he discusses how Stonehenge was built – and why.
Mike Pitts is the author of How to Build Stonehenge (Thames & Hudson, 2022)