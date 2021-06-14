All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Unearthing Britain’s prehistoric secrets
Alice Roberts reveals what archaeological discoveries and cutting-edge science can reveal about Britain’s prehistoric past
Broadcaster and academic Alice Roberts joins us to discuss her new book Ancestors: A Prehistory of Britain in Seven Burials, which reveals what archaeological discoveries and cutting-edge science can tell us about Britain’s prehistoric past.
