Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General prehistory
  4. Unearthing Britain’s prehistoric secrets
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Unearthing Britain’s prehistoric secrets

Alice Roberts reveals what archaeological discoveries and cutting-edge science can reveal about Britain’s prehistoric past

Alice Roberts reveals what archaeological discoveries and cutting-edge science can reveal about Britain’s prehistoric past.

Published:

Broadcaster and academic Alice Roberts joins us to discuss her new book Ancestors: A Prehistory of Britain in Seven Burials, which reveals what archaeological discoveries and cutting-edge science can tell us about Britain’s prehistoric past.

Advertisement

Alice Roberts is the author of Ancestors: A Prehistory of Britain in Seven Burials (Simon & Schuster, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Russell Crowe in the 2010 film ‘Robin Hood’. (Photo by Universal/Everett/Rex Features)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save a huge 50% when you subscribe including free UK delivery!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

A group of girls taking a bath as part of a contest to see who can wash the fastest.
General prehistory

Q&A When did people start having baths?

Head and shoulders of a sculpted model of a female Neanderthal
General prehistory

The Neanderthals: everything you wanted to know

The Dance of Death
Medieval

The Black Death and social change

Interior of Neolithic Hut at Skara Brae Neolithic settlement, Orkney. Stone 'furniture' can be seen. The hearth is in the centre, and there are stone beds on the left and right sides, and a stone 'dresser' on the far wall. (Photo by CM Dixon/Print Collector/Getty Images)
General prehistory

Skara Brae