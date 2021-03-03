All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Formidable dynasties of the Italian Renaissance
Mary Hollingsworth discusses her new book, Princes of the Renaissance, which charts the wars and alliances between the powerful Italian families of the 15th and 16th centuries
Mary Hollingsworth discusses her new book Princes of the Renaissance, which charts the wars and alliances between the powerful Italian families of the 15th and 16th centuries – wealthy and influential dynasties whose patronage led to some of the greatest art and architecture of the period.
Mary Hollingsworth is the author of Princes of the Renaissance (Apollo, 2021)
