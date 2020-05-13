Rethinking the Renaissance
Catherine Fletcher offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past
Historian Catherine Fletcher, author of the new book The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance, offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past.
Historian Catherine Fletcher, author of the new book The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance, offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past.
How to download the History Extra podcast