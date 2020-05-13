Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Renaissance
  4. Rethinking the Renaissance

Rethinking the Renaissance

Catherine Fletcher offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past

Portrait of Isabella d'Este in Red by Pieter Paul Rubens (1577-1640). (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Catherine Fletcher, author of the new book The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance, offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Historian Catherine Fletcher, author of the new book The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance, offers a fresh view on this transformative period in Italy – and Europe’s – past.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80
US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Culture

Portrait of Isabella d'Este in Red by Pieter Paul Rubens (1577-1640). (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A portrait of the Duke of Wellington at the battle of Waterloo (18 June 1815) during the Napoleonic Wars. Although Waterloo was
Georgian

7 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Napoleonic Wars

A Pompeian fresco from the first century showing a woman tuning a musical instrument. Excavations at the partially buried Roman city reveal that women played a prominent role in the home, and that they took personal grooming very seriously indeed. (Photo by: Werner Forman/UIG via Getty Images)
Roman

At home with the Romans

Toilette of a Roman Lady. Found in the collection of Museo del Prado, Madrid. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Roman

What did they wear in Ancient Rome?

Banquet at a wealthy home in ancient Rome. (Photo by North Wind Picture Archives/Alamy)
Roman

Dormice, ostrich meat and fresh fish: the surprising foods eaten in ancient Rome