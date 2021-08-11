Accessibility Links

Robespierre’s brutal downfall

Colin Jones tells the story of Maximilien Robespierre’s fall from power – a dramatic 24 hours that ended with the revolutionary titan facing the guillotine

Colin Jones tells the story of Maximilien Robespierre’s fall from power – a dramatic 24 hours that ended with the revolutionary titan facing the guillotine. (Image from Getty Images)

Published:

Maximilien Robespierre awoke on the morning of 27 July 1794 as arguably the most powerful man in Paris – the intellectual driving force behind the French Revolution. Twenty-four hours later he was languishing in a cell, condemned to die by the guillotine. Author Colin Jones tells the story of these fateful 24 hours in Robespierre’s life – a day that would alter the trajectory of the French Revolution.

Colin Jones is the author of The Fall of Robespierre: 24 Hours in Revolutionary Paris (Oxford University Press, 2021)

