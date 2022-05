Professor Alice Roberts explores how cutting-edge developments in archaeology and genetic science can broaden our understanding of what happened in Britain between the first and tenth centuries AD. Through exploring the funerary sites of Romans, Vikings and Anglo-Saxons, she explains to Emily Briffett what we can learn about life and death at this time.

Alice Roberts is the author of Buried: An Alternative History of the First Millennium in Britain (Simon & Schuster, 2022)