Rome’s conquest of Britain in the first century AD was a brutal affair, as was the revolt against it led by Boudica. Duncan Mackay guides David Musgrove through the course of the rebellion, sharing the location of the final bloody battle, considering what we know about Boudica herself, and exploring why she continues to be a resonant figure today.

Duncan Mackay is the author of Echolands: A Journey in Search of Boudica (Hodder & Stoughton, 2023)